People with disabilities must be included in Donegal's housing strategy says IWA







More than 21.000 people in Donegal identify as living with a disability and 4,449 of those live alone.

The figure, according to Census 2016 has been highlighted by the service coordinator of Irish Wheelchair Association in Letterkenny, Mary McGrenra.

The National Housing Strategy for Persons with Disabilities 2022-2027 is being developed with input from county councils and this has currently been forwarded to central government.

In tandem with this IWA has launched its own campaign, Think Ahead, Think Housing, which will support people with disabilities being included in the housing strategy.

The Think Ahead, Think Housing campaign is in the first instance awareness raising and then support for people in negotiating the process.

To avail of social housing, you must first be included on the list, which requires an application form and a medical form. IWA can support you with information on this process.

Ms McGrenra urged anyone living with a disability who needs housing and who cannot meet the cost from their own resources to ensure they are included on the Social Housing list.

She said a particular focus of IWA is on young adults who may be living with ageing parents or simply seeking to move from home and commence the next stage of their adult life.

“What we are asking people to do, particularly young adults, is to think about their current housing situation and if they think it will change within the next five years, to get themselves on the social housing list with Donegal County Council.

"It is the only body responsible for allocating social housing and to be eligible you need to be on the list."

Ms McGrenra said the goal was to ensure everyone has “their own front door”.

For more information or for help and support to fill out an application from contact Mary McGrenra on (074) 9177448 or e- mail: mary.mcgrenra@iwa.ie