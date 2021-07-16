More great news for Donegal Airport

More great news for Donegal Airport

Donegal Airport

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Pháidín

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

There is good news today again for Donegal airport as Minister of State Naughton announce that as part of a package of supports put in place for the Irish Aviation sector in November, the government have committed to securing EU Approval for a scheme to compensate Irish airports for losses during the Covid pandemic closures.

Donegal Airport is to receive support in the region of €142,342 based on a pro-rata basis with reference to passenger number is 2019. 

"This is much needed money for any business in rural Donegal however in order to maintain the high standard of  service at Donegal Airport, it will no doubt be warmly received by management, staff and the local community," Cllr Noreen McGarvey said.

The airport will also be eligible for apply for the Capital & Operation funding for Regional Airport programme for 2021-2025 which will allow for any proposed works.

