Donegal holidaymakers who wish to go abroad can take to the skies in the EU once again from Monday

Donegal holidaymakers - who wish to go abroad - are to take to the skies in big numbers once again from next week.

This follows the reopening of international travel on Monday, July 19 with the rollout of EU Digital COVID Certificate, allowing fully vaccinated individuals to travel anywhere within the EU with no requirements for testing or quarantining.

In addition to this, from Monday children under 12 years of age will be exempt from any testing requirements and free to travel within the EU.

Welcomong the news, the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) has recommended that customers visit the EU Commission website, reopen.europa.eu, which has a Travel Plan tool to provide customers with tailored information on their destination.

The Association has also encouraged consumers to book with Irish-based ITAA member travel agents, as this will ensure that they are protected should any issues arise. Irish travel agents offer a wide range of choice to consumers in terms of airlines, tour operators and suppliers, as well as being equipped to give expert advice to their customers regarding destinations, transport, accommodation and transfers.

Pat Dawson, ITAA CEO stated, “We wholeheartedly welcome the reopening of travel within Europe, after a difficult year for our industry. The swift rollout of the EU Digital COVID Certificates has been impressive, with many people across the country receiving their EU Digital COVID Certificates by email or post since Tuesday, July 13.”

He continued, “The simple message is this: if you are fully vaccinated and have received an EU Digital COVID Certificate, you are free to travel anywhere in the EU, you will not require a test and you will not be asked to quarantine. Another positive development is that from Monday onwards, children under 12 years of age are exempt from any test requirements, which opens up holidays for families.”

“After restricting movements for over a year now, there is certainly a pent-up demand for travel among Irish consumers. Our member travel agents are willing and committed to provide safe and responsible travel, therefore we encourage consumers to readers to book their next holiday with their local ITAA member travel agent. Booking with an ITAA travel agent gives unparalleled consumer protection along with great advice and service, and we continue to work hard to get the very best deals for our valued customers.”