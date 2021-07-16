Glenveagh National Park congratulated in joining Leave no Trace initiative

Glenveagh National Park is the first of Ireland’s national parks to join Leave No Trace Ireland and have become the newest accredited training centre involved in the project.

The National Park has, in partnership with Leave No Trace Ireland, undertaken to provide quality tuition in Leave No Trace Training Programmes and adhere to the 7 Principles in their work practices.

The aim is that by working together, both Leave no Trace and Ireland’s national parks can continue to inspire people to connect with the great outdoors while helping them understand how to balance outdoor recreation with mindful conservation.

Glenveagh National Park is a 16,000 hectares stretch of uplands, woodlands, peatland and freshwater rivers and lakes in the heart of the Derryveagh Mountains in Donegal.

As well as being one of six national parks found in Ireland which are managed by the National Parks and Wildlife Service of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Glenveagh is protected by EU and national law and falls within both the Cloghernagore Bog and Glenveagh National Park Special Area of Conservation (SAC) and the Derryveagh and Glendowan Mountains Special Protected Area (SPA). This makes the park an ideal fit for a Leave No Trace Accredited Training Centre.

The Minister of State for Heritage, Malcolm Noonan TD said: “I can think of no better ‘classroom’ than this beautiful part of Donegal,” he said.

“The move demonstrates and solidifies Glenveagh National Park’s role as an active steward of the outdoors and reinforces the commitment of both the National Parks and Wildlife Service and Leave No Trace to work together.”

Minister Noonan said the role of education and public engagement in our national parks and nature reserves is a central one: Having staff to communicate the important message of Leave No Trace and responsible use of these sites is a priority.

The CEO of Leave No Trace Ireland, Maura Kiely, said: “This partnership is a wonderful opportunity to work with an organisation that shares our passion for the great outdoors, and advances both organisations' missions to motivate people to do their part to care for our land and conserve them for future generations.”

Head of Education and Learning in Glenveagh, Clare Bromley, said: “We are very much looking forward to delivering programmes and courses that promote the Leave No Trace Ethic.

“Glenveagh is a protected area for nature conservation as well as a place for tourism and recreation. Finding the balance is key, so creating memorable and unique learning experiences for all our visitors is a central part of what a National Park is all about.

“Protecting biodiversity is done best by us all working together, so this is an important partnership we looking forward to building on.”

The first of the Leave No Trace training courses taking place in Glenveagh National Park is the one-day Certified Awareness Course on 26 July and a two-day Trainer Course on October 11-12.

You can register for both of these courses on the Leave No Trace website.