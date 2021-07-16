Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, July 16

The following deaths have taken place:

Kevin Travers, Carrickbarr, Laghey

The death has occurred of Kevin Travers, Carrickbarr, Laghey.

Peacefully at his residence. Reposing at his late residence. Removal tomorrow Saturday, July 17 at 7.15pm arriving at St Bridget’s Church Ballintra at 8pm to repose overnight.

Funeral mass on Sunday at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. House strictly private please

Anyone wishing to offer their condolences can do so along the route from the family home to the church on Saturday evening, bearing in mind social distancing.

Please note a maximum of 50 people permitted in the church as per Covid regulations.

Catherine Sweeney, Claggan, Carrigart

The death has taken place at Ramelton Nursing Unit of Catherine Sweeney, Claggan, Carrigart.

Her remains will repose at her late residence from 6pm-10pm this evening, Friday July 16.

Funeral from there tomorrow morning, Saturday July 17 going to the Church of St John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the old cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Mass can be viewed live on the Mevagh Parish Facebook Page.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Ramelton Nursing Unit care of any family member.

Angela Lafferty (née Doherty), 20 Kildrum Meadows, Killea

The death has occurred of Angela Lafferty (née Doherty), 20 Kildrum Meadows, Killea

Lovingly missed by her sons and daughter Edward, Stephen, Sean, Aisling, Niall and their partners Aisling, Rafa, Bridget, Mickey, her grandchildren, Blake and Jude, Charlie and Sonny, sadly missed by her sisters Theresa and Noeleen and her brother Sean. Deeply regretted by Michael, nieces and nephews and all her extended family and friends.

She will be reposing at her late residence from 7pm this evening Friday.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family and close friends only with maximum of 50 people permitted in the church

Funeral from Kildrum Meadows on Sunday, July 18 at 12 noon going to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Killea for 12.15pm Requiem Mass with private cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, Co Cavan.

Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/killea

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Circle of Support Raising Autism Awareness care of any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Michael F Doherty, (Glackin) Magherard, Church Road, Carndonagh

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael F. Doherty (Glackin) Magherard, Church Road, Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving from his residence on Saturday morning, July 17 at 10.15am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are private to family and friends with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Mass can be viewed on churchmedia.tv/camera/parishofcarndonagh

Brigid McGinley, (nee Coll), Ballymichael, Fanad

The death has occurred of Brigid McGinley, (nee Coll), Ballymichael, Fanad.

Predeceased by her husband John. Sadly missed by her loving family Eamonn, Hughie, Mary Agnes, Patsy and Ann, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brother Patrick, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Remains are reposing at the family home.

Funeral from there on Saturday, July 17 at 10.30am going to St Mary's Church, Fanavolty for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary tonight at 9pm.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Funeral mass can be viewed live on St Mary's Church Fanavolty Facebook page.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Fanad Day Centre care of any family member or Eamonn Scott Funeral Director.

Willie Browne, Aughnakeeragh, Raphoe

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University hospital of Willie Browne, Aughnakeeragh, Raphoe.

Lovingly missed by wife Susanna, sons and daughters Paul, Anne (Lynch), Siobhan (O’Donnell), Liam, Felicity (Krishnan), his sisters Isobel (McCormack), Margaret (Burke) sons-in-laws, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and all his extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from Aughnakeeragh on Saturday morning, July 17 at 10.30am going to St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for 11am Requiem Nass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.parishofraphoe.com

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Daniel Mulholland, Westmeath and formerly Ard McCarron, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Daniel (Danny) Mulholland, Thomastown, Killucan, Co Westmeath and formerly of Ard McCarron, Ballybofey, July 12, 2021, unexpectedly at his residence.

Pre-deceased by his brother Raymond, sadly missed by his sons Daniel and Mark, his daughter Alison, brother Joe (Dublin), sisters Celine (Cheltenham) and Liz (London), son-in-law Alex, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, brothers-in-law Bernard and Chris, sister-in-law Annie, grandchildren Conor, John, Masen, Myah and Jordan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Daniel’s funeral Mass will take place next Tuesday, July 20 at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, followed by interment of ashes in Drumboe cemetery.

The funeral mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar



Mary Duffy, London and formerly 2 Magheracar Cottages, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Mary Duffy, London, England and formerly of 2 Magheracar Cottages, Bundoran.

Beloved sister of Teresa (London). Deeply regretted by her sister, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Memorial Mass will take place on Saturday, July 17, at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran at 10am, followed by burial of Ashes in St Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Due to current restrictions a maximum of 50 people allowed in Church.

Mass can be viewed online at www.magheneparish.ie

