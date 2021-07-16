1,173 new cases of Covid-19 today



1,173 new cases of Covid-19 have been notified to the Department of Health today.

The number of people in intensive care units is up one from yesterday to 23.

There are 79 people being treated for the virus.

Chief medical officer, Tony Holohan said that cases of Covid-19 are increasing in 22 out of 26 counties, with the greatest majority of cases occurring in people who have not yet been fully vaccinated.

Just over 50% of today's cases are in the 19-34 age group.

"We need those who are waiting for full vaccination to take every precaution this weekend and to adhere strongly to the public health advice as they await their vaccines – this includes limiting your social contacts, meeting outdoors, staying 2m apart, wearing masks and avoiding international travel," said Dr Holohan.

Earlier, the Seanad passed laws to allow for the re-opening of indoor hospitality while restricting access to those who have been fully vaccinated, have recovered from Covid-19 and some children and staff.

The Health Amendment No 2 Bill was passed in a roll call vote by 39 votes to seven, meaning it has passed all stages of the Oireachtas and now requires the signature of President Michael D Higgins before becoming law.

A pilot project on the use of rapid antigen testing in the further and higher education sector is set to begin this month.

The project is being undertaken to learn more about how such testing could be used more widely in third-level settings, and also childcare settings.

Staff and students in five further and higher education sites in Dublin, Cavan, Mayo and Galway will take part.