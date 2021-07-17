Respect must be shown for the Donegal countryside



Donegal IFA county chairman, Brendan McLaughlin, has urged all to continue to show due respect for the countryside as they enjoy using it for recreation and leisure.

“With the next few days to hit high temperatures, we are seeing more people and children coming into the countryside to enjoy themselves.

"Whilst Donegal is a beautiful county to enjoy outdoors in these times, respect and responsibility must be shown at all times.

“Fire risk is of high concern over the coming days and we have seen gorse and heather fires get out of control on our hills in recent years.

"The risk of this can be reduced by responsible use and disposal of BBQs. Care must also be taken when walking in the countryside and on the roads where machinery operations will be taking place.

"A reminder is also made to all to leave a place as they found in relation to gates, fences and walls. Please take your litter home with you as this not only spoils the countryside but can pose a health risk to livestock too,” said the IFA boss.

Mr McLaughlin made reference to the Comhairle na Tuaithe Countryside Code which is a detailed guide for those enjoying the countryside to adhere to.

“The countryside can be a great place to help ease pressures on ourselves by our enjoyment of it but let us all do so responsibly and respectfully for the benefit of all,” he said.