RNLI APPEAL: Do Not Obstruct Our Piers and Harbours

"It is vital we keep the designated parking areas for crew clear"

Keep pier and harbour launching areas free

RNLI Lough Swilly has issued an important message for people who  may be visiting piers and harbours in their area today.

"Looks like we are in for a lovely weekend with the weather. We would appreciate it if you could park sensibly at Ned's Point and Buncrana Pier.

"It is vital we keep the designated parking areas for crew clear as well as the slipway at Ned's Point.
Every second counts when the pagers go off.

"If you're in difficulty or see someone in or on the water in trouble, please dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.

"As always, thanks for your support," said a spokesperson

