Fishing port hosts festival events starting today

Due to the ongoing restrictions on major gatherings Burtonport Festival will host a small number of outdoor events, together with online events for a number of days starting today, Saturday, July 17 running on until Wednesday, July 21.

In fact the sea angling competition from Burtonport pier kicked off a short time ago, at 12 noon.

Sunday will have a car treasure hunt in the afternoon from the Community Centre. Monday will have a sandcastle building competition, for which photos can be submitted online.

Tuesday will have a scavenger hunt while on Wednesday at Keadue Football field, there will be a drive-in table quiz.

Other events such as virtual busking, kids walks, photography competitions and It's a Knockout will be streamed via Facebook and Instagram.

This is a fantastic initiative from Triona, Paddy Bonner and all helpers in putting this together and compliments go their way.

If any help can be offered, please contact Triona on (086) 0851046 or by e-mailing burtonportfestival@gmail.com.

With regards to Covid regulations, the festival organisers ask you to adhere to the guidelines in the interests of everyone.