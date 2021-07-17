Monaghan U-20 captain Brendan Og O’Dufaigh tragically killed travelling home from Donegal semi-final

Breandan Og O'Dufaigh
The GAA community is in mourning today with the tragic news of the passing of Breandan Og O'Dufaigh, the Monaghan U-20 captain, last night.
Og O'Dufaigh skippered his team to a 3-10 to 1-11 win over Donegal in the Eirgrid Ulster U-20 semi-final at Brewster Park in Enniskillen just hours beforehand, with the Farney County coming from 0-9 to 1-1 down at half-time to win.
Óg O'Dufaigh, who was a clubman of Monaghan Harps, was pronounced deceased following a fatal traffic collision between two cars at Clontibret, Monaghan at 11.30pm, whilst making his way from the Monaghan GAA Centre in Cloughan.
