Donegal artist's work to feature in major Tokyo exhibition

P.J. Doherty 's prize winning self-portrait
A prize-winning self-portrait from last year’s 66th Texaco Children’s Art Competition by 15-year old P.J. Doherty from St Eunan's College, Letterkenny, will be one of four Irish paintings to go on exhibition at the 22nd International High School Arts Festival which takes place in Tokyo this August.
Sponsored by the International Foundation for Arts and Culture, the International High School Arts Festival is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious exhibitions to take place in Tokyo annually.
Showcasing the world’s best young artistic talent, it will feature some 500 artworks by students from around the world.
Other 2020 Texaco winning artworks displayed will be ‘Kevin In The Pink’ by Casey Etherton (17), from Coláiste na Sceilge, Cahersiveen; ‘Inchydoney Beach’ by Róisín Long (18) from Sandford Park School, Ranelagh, and ‘Everything But The Kitchen Sink’ by Katie Cumiskey (16) from Our Lady's Secondary School, Castleblayney.
