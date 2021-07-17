Donegal artist's work to feature in major Tokyo exhibition

Letterkenny student joins talent from all over the world in show

Donegal artist's work to feature in major Tokyo exhibition

P.J. Doherty 's prize winning self-portrait

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A prize-winning self-portrait from last year’s 66th Texaco Children’s Art Competition by 15-year old P.J. Doherty from St Eunan's College, Letterkenny, will be one of four Irish paintings to go on exhibition at the 22nd International High School Arts Festival which takes place in Tokyo this August.

Sponsored by the International Foundation for Arts and Culture, the International High School Arts Festival is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious exhibitions to take place in Tokyo annually.

Showcasing the world’s best young artistic talent, it will feature some 500 artworks by students from around the world.

Other 2020 Texaco winning artworks displayed will be ‘Kevin In The Pink’ by Casey Etherton (17), from Coláiste na Sceilge, Cahersiveen; ‘Inchydoney Beach’ by Róisín Long (18) from Sandford Park School, Ranelagh, and ‘Everything But The Kitchen Sink’ by Katie Cumiskey (16) from Our Lady's Secondary School, Castleblayney.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie