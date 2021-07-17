Flower power has arrived in Donegal's biggest town

Flower power has returned to Letterkenny.

Letterkenny Tidy Towns is running the 35th annual Cleaner Community Garden Competition until August 31 with three categories.

"We are delighted to run this Garden Competition for the Best Large Garden, Best Small Garden and Best Wildlife Friendly Garden categories. Each category is dedicated to previous Tidy Town members," a spokesperson said.

The categories are:

The Large Garden competition is known as the Sean Higgins Memorial Award. Adjudication will cover planting, colour including shrubs, grassy areas and flower borders encouraging wildlife.

The Small Garden competition is known as the Charles and Rose Devlin Memorial Award. Adjudication will cover planting, colour including shrubs, grassy areas, and flower borders encouraging wildlife.

The Wildlife-friendly Garden competition is known as the May McClintock Memorial Award, sponsored by An Taisce. For examples of what the adjudicators might be looking for in this category, see the biodiversity section of their website: https://www.letterkennytidytowns.com/category/biodiversity

The competition will run until August 31 where the entries will be judged and each category winner will receive a trophy and an Alcorns Gift Voucher. Note the organisers can only accept entries from Letterkenny and the surrounding townlands.

If you would like to showcase your garden this summer and be in with a chance of winning one of these great prizes, please send a maximum of five photos per garden category via e-mail including your name and contact number to: lktidy@gmail.com or via post to: he Secretary, Letterkenny Tidy Towns, Magees Pharmacy, Letterkenny, Co Donegal.