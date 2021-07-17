Taoiseach concerned about serious rise in Covid cases

Taoiseach Micheál Martin
The rising number of cased of Covid-19 has been described as 'serious' by Taoiseach Micheál Martin.
The Department of Health has reported 1,377 additional cases of the Covid-19
The number of people in the various hospital Intensive Care Units (ICU) has decreased by one to 22. On this day last week, there were 16 patients in ICUs.
The department said daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
The Taoiseach is due to meet chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan next Wednesday. They will discuss the recent rise in cases, and look ahead to the situation expected in August and September.
He said officials will need to take a fresh look at where the prevalence is highest and the age cohorts affected, and consider the strategies needed to pull infection rates back.
