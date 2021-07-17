Fire services in Donegal act swiftly after fire breaks out at north-west third level institution

Fire brigade appliances attended the scene at the back of the LYIT
The fire service was alerted on Saturday evening after a fire broke out at Letterkenny Institute of Technology.
Plumes of thick black smoke could be seen rising from the main building at around 6.40 pm.
Fire crews from Letterkenny rushed to the scene, and the fire was quickly brought under control.
At least four fire brigade units were in attendance, with the Letterkenny fire brigade getting support from other stations.
Fortunately the situation was brought under control rapidly and damage was confined to a small area at the back of the main building.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.
