Fire incident at LYIT

Letterkenny Institute of Technology
Gardaí and the fire and emergency services have been dealing with a fire situation this evening at the rear of the Letterkenny Institute of Technology building.
Entrances and exits were sealed off during the operation.
Investigations into the cause are ongoing. There is no information available yet on the cause or how much damage has been done, if any.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.