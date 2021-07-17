Hot weather advisory alert issued for Donegal

Boats at the pontoon at Rathmullan
Met Eireann has issued a yellow advisory warning for Donegal as temperatures looks set to remain in the mid twenties during daytime up until at least next Friday.
In its latest alert Met Eireann says it will continue very warm until Friday, with day time temperature into the high twenties and very humid at night with temperature staying in the mid to high teens.
Seaside destinations and popular recreational destinations like Errigal Mountain, Glenveagh National Park And Sliabh Liag all saw large numbers of visitors.
It's a dog's life. This labrador was up and about early on the beach at Rathmullan before the crowds arrived.
Seaside resorts were very busy and long tail-backs of traffic were reported in many towns.
