Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, July 18



The following deaths have taken place:

Kathleen Breen (née Boyle), Aille, Barna, Galway / Letterkenny

Frank Gallagher, High Park, Goland, Ballybofey

Marcus Patton of Crouch End, London and formerly Creevy, Ballyshannon

Michael White, Halesowen, West Midlands, England and formerly of Dunmuckrim, Ballyshannon

Anne Gallagher, Rathmore, Ballyshannon

Paddy Sweeney, 66, Glebe Gardens, Sion Mills, Co Tyrone / Ard McCarron,Ballybofey

Colm Hamilton, Sheskin, Raphoe

Kevin Travers, Carrickbarr, Laghey

Angela Lafferty (née Doherty), 20 Kildrum Meadows, Killea

Daniel Mulholland, Thomastown, Killucan, Co Westmeath and formerly Ard McCarron, Ballybofey



Kathleen Breen (née Boyle), Aille, Barna, Galway / Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Kathleen Breen (née Boyle) Aille, Barna, Galway / Letterkenny

Peacefully at Rushmore nursing home, beloved wife of the late Michael and much loved mother of Anne, Denis, David, Mark and the late Declan. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by her daughter and sons, Brother John (USA), Sister Margo ( USA), and Rosaleen (Salthill), son-in-law, daughters-in-law, her adored grandchildren Michelle, Lee, Declan, Laura, Hazel, Danny and Aylin, great grandchildren Olivia, Liliana and Liam, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Monday, July 19 at The Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna. Funeral after Mass to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

This Mass will be livestreamed and can be viewed on the following link: https://www.churchtv.ie/barna/

In an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19 all funeral arrangements will take place in accordance with current Government guidelines for funerals and public gatherings.

Frank Gallagher, High Park, Goland, Ballybofey

The peaceful death took place on Saturday, July 17 at Letterkenny University Hospital of Frank Gallagher, High Park, Goland, Ballybofey.

Predeceased by his wife Mary and infant son, Francis. Deeply missed by his nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Monday, July 19, at 10.30am going to St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on: https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only please.#

Marcus Patton of Crouch End, London and formerly Creevy, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Marcus Patton, Crouch End, London and formerly Creevy, Ballyshannon. Peacefully on June 26.

He was predeceased by his brothers Willie, Pat, Michael, Vincent, Benny and Charlie. He is deeply mourned by his son Kevin and daughter Marie, son-in-law Adam and grandchildren Lilly and Finn and siblings Oliver, Dan and Larry. Marcus will be very much missed by family and friends alike.

His funeral cortege will travel via the Cloughbolie and Creevy, Ballyshannon at 10.15am on Wednesday, July 21, proceeding to at St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11 o’clock with interment in the Abbey Assaroe cemetery.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live at: https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Those wishing to offer their condolences can do so through Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on (087) 2485819.



Michael White, Halesowen, West Midlands, England and formerly of Dunmuckrim, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Michael White, Halesowen, West Midlands, England and formerly of Dunmuckrim, Ballyshannon.

Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham on July 6.

Beloved husband of Eileen, and loving father to Aidan and John-Paul. Predeceased by his brothers Patrick and Josie, and sisters Mary and Eileen.

Michael will be sadly missed by his wife and sons, daughter-in-law Eileen, John-Paul’s partner Carla, grandson Thomas, sister Kathleen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Gilmartins Funeral Home, Kinlough on Saturday, July 24 at 8.30am with removal at 9.30am. The funeral cortege will travel via the Moy Road and Dunmuckrim, Ballyshannon proceeding to at St Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon, for Mass of the Resurrection at 10 o’clock with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if so desired to the Irish Cancer Society via their website, click here: https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate

Those wishing to offer their condolences can do so through Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on (087) 2485819.

Anne Gallagher, Rathmore, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Anne Gallagher, Rathmore, Ballyshannon,

Peacefully at her home in the care of her loving family. Sadly missed by her daughters Niamh and Roisin and their father, Thomas and all the Gallagher family, Ballyshannon.

Predeceased by her mother Maureen. Loving daughter of Michael Gallagher, and missed dearly by her sisters Clare, Sarah, Marie and Kate. Beloved niece, auntie, sister in law and devoted friend to many.

Reposing at her late residence. House private to family, friends and neighbours only. Remains going to St Joseph's church, Ballyshannon on Monday, July 19 for 11am funeral Mass with cremation afterwards at Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan.

In accordance with the HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral and cremation are private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted.

Paddy Sweeney, 66, Glebe Gardens, Sion Mills, Co Tyrone / Ard McCarron, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Paddy Sweeney, 66, Glebe Gardens, Sion Mills, Co Tyrone and formerly of Ard McCarron, Ballybofey. Peacefully, July 16.

Beloved husband of Margaret, much loved father of Barry, Sean, Ann-Marie, Billy, Denise, Paul, Brian and Martin and father-in-law of Celine, Julie and the late Aishling, loving brother of Josephine, Peggy, Bridie and the late Becky, and Tom.

Funeral Mass today Sunday, July 18, in St Theresa’s Church, Sion Mills at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. The Mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at: http://www.parishofsionmills.com/media.html

Due to Government restrictions, the house is strictly private. Anyone wishing to leave a message of sympathy for the family may do so using the condolences section below.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired to The Foyle Hospice c/o any family member or Charles Lynch, Funeral Director, Castlederg or directly https://foylehospice.com/donate/

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters and entire family circle.

Colm Hamilton, Sheskin, Raphoe

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Colm Hamilton, Sheskin, Raphoe.

Lovingly missed by his wife Kathleen, daughters Michelle, Fiona, Maureen, Catherine, sons-in-law, his grandchildren Nadine, Ciaran, Caolan, Aaliyah, Pauric, Zach, Patrick, Ryan Luke, great-granddaughter Amelia, his brothers and sister Vincent, Eunan and Maureen, nieces, nephews and all his extended family and friends.

He will be reposing at his late residence.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted

Funeral from his late residence on Monday morning, July 19 at 10.40am going to St Eunan’s Church Raphoe for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass with burial after wards in the adjoining cemetery which can be viewed on www.parishofraphoe.com

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Mary’s Wheels and Irish Kidney association care of any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Kevin Travers, Carrickbarr, Laghey

The death has occurred of Kevin Travers, Carrickbarr, Laghey.

Peacefully at his residence. Deeply regretted by his wife, Margaret, sons Stephen and Brian, daughters-in-law Susie and Natalie. Always remembered by his grandchildren, Kian, Aoife, Conan, Odhran and Caolan.

Funeral Mass today, Sunday, July 18 at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. House strictly private please. Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/ballintra

Anyone wishing to offer their condolences can do so along the route from the family home to the church on Saturday evening, bearing in mind social distancing.

Please note a maximum of 50 people permitted in the church as per Covid regulations.

Angela Lafferty (née Doherty), 20 Kildrum Meadows, Killea

The death has occurred of Angela Lafferty (née Doherty), 20 Kildrum Meadows, Killea

Lovingly missed by her sons and daughter Edward, Stephen, Sean, Aisling, Niall and their partners Aisling, Rafa, Bridget, Mickey, her grandchildren, Blake and Jude, Charlie and Sonny, sadly missed by her sisters Theresa and Noeleen and her brother Sean. Deeply regretted by Michael, nieces and nephews and all her extended family and friends.

Funeral from Kildrum Meadows today, Sunday, July 18 at 12 noon going to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Killea for 12.15pm Requiem Mass with private cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, Co Cavan.

Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/killea

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral and burial are strictly private to family and close friends only with maximum of 50 people permitted in the church

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Circle of Support Raising Autism Awareness care of any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Daniel Mulholland, Thomastown, Killucan, Co Westmeath and formerly Ard McCarron, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Daniel (Danny) Mulholland, Thomastown, Killucan, Co Westmeath and formerly of Ard McCarron, Ballybofey, July 12, 2021, unexpectedly at his residence.

Pre-deceased by his brother Raymond, sadly missed by his sons Daniel and Mark, his daughter Alison, brother Joe (Dublin), sisters Celine (Cheltenham) and Liz (London), son-in-law Alex, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, brothers-in-law Bernard and Chris, sister-in-law Annie, grandchildren Conor, John, Masen, Myah and Jordan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Daniel’s funeral Mass will take place next Tuesday, July 20 at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, followed by interment of ashes in Drumboe cemetery.

The funeral mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.