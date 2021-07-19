Search our Archive

19/07/2021

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Everything collected in 'Litter' kenny - including the kitchen sink!

Volunteers involved in massive clean-up

Everything collected in 'Litter' kenny - including the kitchen sink!

You better believe it, even a kitchen sink!

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

Intrepid litter pickers were out in Sahara-like conditions in Letterkenny over the weekend collecting everything, including the kitchen sink!

15 bags were collected at Ballyraine, Dry Arch, Dual Carriageway, Glencar, Gortlee, Mountain Top, Conwal, Long Lane and Ballymacool Terrace.

Volunteers have also been in action in areas from Lower Main Street to Conwal, Lurgybrack, Clanree, Ballyraine, Killylastin and Lisnennan.

"It was also great to see some of our new volunteers at the Market Square. If you wish to help us out, whether as a once off or a more regular thing, you can turn up at the Market Square any Sunday at 10.30am, where you will be given equipment, advice and most of all a very warm welcome," said a Tidy Towns spokesperson.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie