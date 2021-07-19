Everything collected in 'Litter' kenny - including the kitchen sink!

You better believe it, even a kitchen sink!
Intrepid litter pickers were out in Sahara-like conditions in Letterkenny over the weekend collecting everything, including the kitchen sink!
15 bags were collected at Ballyraine, Dry Arch, Dual Carriageway, Glencar, Gortlee, Mountain Top, Conwal, Long Lane and Ballymacool Terrace.
Volunteers have also been in action in areas from Lower Main Street to Conwal, Lurgybrack, Clanree, Ballyraine, Killylastin and Lisnennan.
"It was also great to see some of our new volunteers at the Market Square. If you wish to help us out, whether as a once off or a more regular thing, you can turn up at the Market Square any Sunday at 10.30am, where you will be given equipment, advice and most of all a very warm welcome," said a Tidy Towns spokesperson.
