Music star among the many visitors flocking to Donegal's beaches as temperatures soar

Locals and visitors flocked to Donegal’s beaches in their thousands as the mercury hit the high twenties over the weekend.

Among those to enjoy the county’s fantastic amenities was country music star Nathan Carter. The Liverpool native has made his home in Fermanagh and is a regular visitor to Donegal. He took to Facebook on Saturday to share photos of his trip to Bundoran’s beaches and natural pools, echoing the sentiments of many people when he said: “Who needs Spain when we have weather like this?”

Given Mr Carter’s huge international fanbase, his stamp of approval is a great boost for the seaside town of Bundoran.

The singer recently announced plans for an extensive UK tour as restrictions ease, bringing a return to indoor events.

The county’s other beaches were equally busy. Rossnowlagh was packed with visitors enjoying a day out at the seaside. Surfers arrived in their droves, adding colour and excitement to the holiday atmosphere. There were also a few kayakers and stand-up paddle (SUP) boarders, and even one or two adventurous SUP-surfers riding the waves at the popular resort.

At lunchtime on Saturday, there was an inevitable panic to get cars off Rossnowlagh Beach with the speed at which the incoming tide covered the flatter parts of the sand catching some people by surprise. Thankfully, it wasn’t a particularly high tide and lifeguards did a great job of turning back motorists trying to get onto the beach. This in turn freed up the narrow access road for those who were trying to leave.

Beaches in west and north Donegal experienced similar numbers of visitors, with Rathmullan and Marble Hill reported as being exceptionally busy.

The traffic increase from staycationers and day trippers was felt right across the county. Outdoor dining proved very popular in the glorious sunshine, though anecdotally it is felt that visitor numbers are somewhat lower than last summer.

Appeal

Gardaí and the Coast Guard had issued separate appeals ahead of the weekend. The garda appeal related to Covid-19 and was a reminder of the threat of the highly transmissible Delta variant. People were asked to avoid congregating in busy areas, and not to meet up unnecessarily.

The Coast Guard appealed to people not to block access points so that emergency services would not lose vital time in reaching someone in difficulty.

People visiting the county’s beaches and beauty spots over the summer are reminded to keep this in mind, and to call 999 or 112 if they suspect someone is in difficulty in the water.