'This is not a position I want to be in' - new cathaoirleach

Today's meeting of Donegal County Council has been officially adjourned.

Councillors clashed over accusations of bullying prior to the resumption of the afternoon session.

It had already been a fiery gathering for new cathaoirleach, Cllr Jack Murray. The contentious problems of mica, Local Property Tax and political and personal differences combined to see several hot tempered exchanges.

The meeting began with Cllr Frank McBrearty Jnr challenging the council's handling of the mica situation to date:

This was followed by exchanges over whether to accept proposals for a new property tax.

After a break it emerged angry exchanges between some councillors had taken before the second installment of today's meeting:

Clr Murray resumed the meeting at 3.28pm to informed members he was adjourning proceedings until Monday next, July 26 at 11am.

"I spoke to as many councillors as possible and the consensus is this meeting should not continue today so I'm going to adjourn.

This is not the position I wanted to be in, certainly not in my first meeting. The agenda is full of hugely important items that the people of Donegal deserve to be represented on so I hope over the next week we can all take breather, reflect upon this meeting and reflect on whether or not we did a good service for the people of of the county today and come back on Monday determined and unanimous that we are going to work together to get through that item [Local Property Tax], deal with with the items that have to be dealt with and settle whatever differences we have.

"We can always have political differences, that is to be encouraged, I think everybody should feel free to have their say on that," he said