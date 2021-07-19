Search our Archive

19/07/2021

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

'This is not a position I want to be in' - new cathaoirleach


Controversial council meeting adjourned

'This is not a position I want to be in' - new cathaoirleach

Cllr Jack Murray

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

Today's meeting of Donegal County Council has been officially adjourned.

Councillors clashed over accusations of bullying prior to the resumption of the afternoon session.

It had already been a fiery gathering for new cathaoirleach, Cllr Jack Murray. The contentious problems of mica, Local Property Tax and political and personal differences combined to see several hot tempered exchanges.

The meeting began with Cllr Frank McBrearty Jnr challenging the council's handling of the mica situation to date:

https://www.donegallive.ie/news/news/650251/controversy-erupts-at-council-meeting-over-mica-issues.html

This was followed by exchanges over whether to accept proposals for a new property tax.

https://www.donegallive.ie/news/news/650287/local-property-tax-councillors-told-172-million-worth-of-projects-depended-on-co-funding-from-lpt.html

After a break it emerged angry exchanges between some councillors had taken before the second installment of today's meeting:

https://www.donegallive.ie/news/news/650334/council-meeting-adjourned-in-major-row-over-comments.html

Clr Murray resumed the meeting at 3.28pm to informed members he was adjourning proceedings until Monday next, July 26 at 11am.

"I spoke to as many councillors as possible and the consensus is this meeting should not continue today so I'm going to adjourn.

This is not the position I wanted to be in, certainly not in my first meeting. The agenda is full of hugely important items that the people of Donegal deserve to be represented on so I hope over the next week we can all take breather, reflect upon this meeting and reflect on whether or not we did a good service for the people of of the county today and come back on Monday determined and unanimous that we are going to work together to get through that item [Local Property Tax], deal with with the items that have to be dealt with and settle whatever differences we have.

"We can always have political differences, that is to be encouraged, I think everybody should feel free to have their say on that," he said

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie