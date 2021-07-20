Rescue services come to the aid of fallen walker on Sliabh Liag

A rescue operation was initiated yesterday afternoon following reports of a fallen walker in the Sliabh Liag area.
At around 4pm, the Donegal Mountain Rescue Team (DMRT), the Killybegs Coast Guard and Rescue 118 helicopter were tasked to the scene.
The casualty was treated by the Rescue 118 and airlifted to Sligo Hospital.
