Gardaí appeal for information following assault in Market Square in Letterkenny

Garda investigating Letterkenny incident
Gardaí are appealing for information following an incident where two men assaulted one man in the Market Square, Letterkenny on Friday, last.
The male was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment.
The incident is said to have taken place between midnight and 1am.
Taxi drivers park in the area and gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have dashcam to contact them.
Anyone with information is asked to call Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
