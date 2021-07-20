Gardaí urge people to use common sense when parking at slipways and near beaches

Boats at the pontoon at Rathmullan
During this warm spate of weather gardaí are appealing to people to use their common sense while parking on beaches and at slipways.
People are being reminded that the coast guard may need to use slipways or piers around the county.
Garda Niall Maguire said: "A lot of these places used by the coast guard....and also hard shoulders a bit of common sense when it comes to parking, please."
