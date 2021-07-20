Garda issue appeal for information following Clonmany assault

An Garda Síochána appeal
Gardaí have issued an appeal following an incident where a man was taken to hospital following an assault in Clonmany on Sunday last.
The man was assaulted in the Main Street area at around 10:15pm.
Gardai believe the man was involved in a verbal altercation with a motorist before being punched by the driver who subsequently drove away.
The man's injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Garda Niall Maguire says investigations are progressing and that CCTV is being viewed. Gardaí are set to gather more CCTV as part of this investigation.
Gardaí in Buncrana can be contacted by calling 074 93 20540. You can also call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.