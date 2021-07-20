Hungry thieves break into fast food van in Downings and cook themselves food

Thieves help themselves to food in fast food van
Thieves who broke into a fast food van in Downings and helped themselves to some food damaged the vehicle on entry.
The van was broken into sometime between 4am and 9am on Tuesday morning last.
Garda Niall Maguire is appealing for information in relation to the incident. "It is believed that those who gained entry to the van stole some of the contents and the food, they also damaged the side door when entry was being gained. The owner is out the cost of the produce and the repairs to the van. It is not nice having people break into your van."
Anyone with any information can call Milford gardaí on 075 91 53060.
