20/07/2021

Book of condolences opened for Breandan óg Ó Dufaigh at Áislann Rann na Feirste

The Ó Dufaigh family have strong ties with the Rosses area

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Pháidín

Email:

News@donegaldemocrat.com

A book of condolences has been opened at Áislann Rann na Feirste to afford people the opportunity of extending their sincere condolences to the family of Brendan Óg Ó Dufaigh.
The book can be signed at the Áislann until 4pm, Friday, July 23.

Tragedy

People across the county are mourning following the tragic death of Breandan Óg Ó Dufaigh who spent many summers in the Rosses area with his family. The GAA star lost his life in a car crash that took place two hours after leading his team to victory in a crucial inter-county semi-final against Donegal on Friday, last.

GAA star

O'Dufaigh,19, skippered his team to a 3-10 to 1-11 win over Donegal in the Eirgrid Ulster U-20 semi-final at Brewster Park in Enniskillen just hours beforehand, with the Farney County coming from 0-9 to 1-1 down at half-time to win.

Coláiste Bhríde

The family of the late Breandan Óg spends a lot of time in Ranafast. The family own a holiday home in Mín Doire na Slua, in Annagry. His father, Brendan Duffy, teaches on Irish language courses in Coláiste Bhríde, Rann na Feirste during the busy summer months.
The well-known and respected Monaghan principal has been coming to the area for over four decades and is active on local committees.
Breandán óg would have spent many wonderful summer months in the heart of the Gaeltacht where he forged wonderful friendships during his time there.
Moving tributes are being paid to the popular young player on the Coláiste Bhríde social media page.

Mass offered

Mass was was offered for the repose of the soul of Breandan óg Ó Dufaigh on Santurday night in Cnoc Fola. The family also share strong connections to the Gaeltacht láir.

Funeral arrangements

The Funeral Mass of Breandan óg will take place at 11am on Wednesday in St Macartan’s Cathedral, Monaghan.

