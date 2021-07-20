High demand for testing will see Donegal Town Covid-19 Test Centre at Cleary Centre alter services

Despite the Donegal Municipal District currently registering less cases of Covid-19 than other local electoral areas (LEAs) in the county, the HSE will from tomorrow (Wednesday) be altering its services at the Donegal Town Covid Test Centre, due to a higher demand for testing.

The Cleary Centre Covid-19 Test Centre in Donegal services much of the population in south and south west Donegal.

From tomorrow, July 21, the centre which is located at the Cleary Centre, Ballybofey Road, Drumlonagher, Donegal, F94 EH30 will operate with reviewed clinic times as follows:

The centre will now operate from 9.30am to 5pm Monday to Friday, except Wednesday when it closes at 4pm.

Walk in’s will only be facilitated at the Cleary Centre Covid-19 Testing Centres between the hours of 11am and 3pm.

Mandy Doyle, General Manager, Primary Care Division, Donegal explained why the services had been altered:

“The HSE in Sligo/ Leitrim has responded to the recent increased demand for Covid-19 testing by reviewing capacity and staffing at our testing centres which has resulted in the reconfiguration of appointments.

“Walk in’s will now only be facilitated at the Cleary Centre Covid-19 Testing Centres from 11am to 3pm with referral appointments operating throughout the day.

“We would once again encourage people to book their appointments online at http://www.hse.ie to allow for the smooth operation of the centre.

“Testing remains a key tool in the prevention of Covid-19 spread in the community,” she said.

The HSE are reminding everyone at this time of “the basics” in protecting one’s self and others from the spread of COVID-19. In particular, if you have symptoms, even if they are mild, do not attend work or social gatherings and get tested for Covid-19.

Referencing the continuing Hot weather health risk, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan warned today that the public needed to continue to follow relevant public health advice to keep them and those around them safe from Covid-19.