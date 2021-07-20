Search our Archive

20/07/2021

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Latest: High demand sees Department of Health issue second Digital Covid Certificate freephone number

The new number is 1800 807 008

EU Digital Covid pass to be issued from today

EU Digital Covid pass

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Due to high demand on the existing Digital Covid Certificate freephone number, a second freephone number has been established today that will cater for a significantly higher number of calls. The new number is 1800 807 008.  

Increased numbers of agents are available to answer your queries in relation to your vaccination certificate and to allow you to request your recovery certificate. The call centre will be focused on dealing with urgent queries in the short-term, so we are requesting that only those with an urgent query contact the centre this week i.e. those who are travelling in July. You can request your certificate at any stage over the coming weeks.

Queries in relation to a certificate of a Covid-19 test obtained privately can be directed to your test provider.

If you need general travel advice, please go to www.gov.ie/travel

The EU Digital Covid Certificate (DCC) is proof (in digital or paper format) that you have either: 

been vaccinated against Covid-19 or  received a negative Covid-19 test result or  
recovered from Covid-19 in the last 6 months

 
Your free Digital Covid Certificate will help you to travel safely and more easily within the EU during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Find out more on https://www.gov.ie/travel

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie