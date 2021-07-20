Latest: High demand sees Department of Health issue second Digital Covid Certificate freephone number

Due to high demand on the existing Digital Covid Certificate freephone number, a second freephone number has been established today that will cater for a significantly higher number of calls. The new number is 1800 807 008.

Increased numbers of agents are available to answer your queries in relation to your vaccination certificate and to allow you to request your recovery certificate. The call centre will be focused on dealing with urgent queries in the short-term, so we are requesting that only those with an urgent query contact the centre this week i.e. those who are travelling in July. You can request your certificate at any stage over the coming weeks.

Queries in relation to a certificate of a Covid-19 test obtained privately can be directed to your test provider.

If you need general travel advice, please go to www.gov.ie/travel

The EU Digital Covid Certificate (DCC) is proof (in digital or paper format) that you have either:

been vaccinated against Covid-19 or received a negative Covid-19 test result or

recovered from Covid-19 in the last 6 months



Your free Digital Covid Certificate will help you to travel safely and more easily within the EU during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Find out more on https://www.gov.ie/travel