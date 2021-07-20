Search our Archive

Latest: Donegal still has the highest 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country

Donegal rate stands at 725 per 100,000 of its population

Covid incidence rates here still the highest in the country

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has this evening (Tuesday) been notified of 1,110 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and they have also confirmed that Donegal still has the highest 14-day incidence rate of the disease in the country, ahead of Louth, Dublin, Limerick and Galway. 

As of 8am today, 89 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 21 are in ICU. 

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Almost 7,700 cases of Covid-19 have been notified in the last seven days, an increase of 88% on the previous week.

"Incidence rates have increased in every county over the past seven days. The counties with the highest 14-day incidence rates are Donegal (725/100,000 population), Louth (474/100,000 population), Dublin (307/100,000 population), Limerick (258/100,000) and Galway (257/100,000).

"During this spell of fine weather, we know that the vast majority of people are continuing to protect themselves and others by following the public health advice. This remains really important as we seek to protect as many people as possible through vaccination over the coming weeks.

"As we have said since the vaccine programme began, Covid-19 vaccines are extraordinarily effective at reducing each person’s individual risk of hospitalisation or severe disease. Vaccines along with the core public health advice remain our pathway out of this pandemic – please avail of the opportunity to get protected through vaccination when it is offered to you."

