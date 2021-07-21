Your Inish Times for all the peninsula's news and sport
Maidin mhaith.
This week's Inish Times is now available in local shops and online at: https://epaper.donegallive.ie.
Read all of the peninsula's stories that matter.
Mica families told Cassidy's did not have insurance to cover their defective blocks claims.
Councillors urged to maintain Local Property Tax at 2021 level.
100% increase in demand for Lifeline Inishowen services.
Donegal's Covid-19 rate is three times the national average.
The end of a era as 'Mr Donegal' passes on his famous Donegal suit.
It's all or nothing for Donegal Ladies, and much, much more.
Keep in touch Inishowen.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.