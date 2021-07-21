Search our Archive

21/07/2021

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Grianán fort open or closed?

Office of Public Works investigating Irish Unity banner

Grianán fort open or closed?

Grianán fort open or closed?

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Email:

catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

The local community and tourists have expressed dissatisfaction regarding access to Inishowen's iconic Grianán of Aileach.

The internationally renowned ring fort, which sits 250 metres above sea level and boasts spectacular and panoramic views across counties Donegal, Derry, Tyrone and Antrim, was visited by 110,000 people annually pre-covid.

The barrier at the foot of the hill leading to the car park appears to have been down, preventing vehicular access last weekend, which as one local person observed, was the height of the tourist season.

At the time of going to press, Donegal Live had not received clarification from the Office of Public Works (OPW), which has responsibility for An Grianán, whether the barrier was going to remain down permanently, whether it was raised and lowered each day at the given times, and if the Fort itself was open or closed.

OPW is currently investigating a recent incident at An Grianán, which involved members of Derry Sinn Féin unfurling a banner in favour of Irish Unity.

OPW confirmed it had a staff member on duty at the time of the incident but was “ignored” by the members. The organisation is carrying out an investigation into the matter.



Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie