Popular Bundoran Bay Swim set for August 8

Bundoran Bay Swim, 2021
The Bundoran Bay Swim has been a south Donegal tradition for generations, raising many thousands of euros for charities in that time.
And now, it is set to take place on Sunday August 8, 2021
This year's swim will start from Tullan Strand at 5pm, but swimmers are asked to note that registration is at the West End pier from 3 pm.
Organisers are also looking additional volunteers for helping with safety cover on day.
The swim entry fee is €20 and all proceeds going to the local Bundoran Community Centre.
To register visit www.bundoranbayswim.com
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.