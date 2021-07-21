Bundoran beach clean-up scheduled for Thursday

Latest Bundoran beach clean up this Thursday
The Bundoran Tidy Towns committee have been organising lots of good things to benefit the seaside town over recent times and they are a credit to everyone involved.
As part of the ongoing efforts to keep the resort tidy, the next beach clean up is set for this Thursday July 22, at 7pm and those who are participating will meet at the back of the Bundoran Community Centre, who are also fully behind the local initiative.
It you would like to come an join for one hour please email bundorancommunitycentre@gmail. com for more details.
Please bring your own gloves.
