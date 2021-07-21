Coroner to return verdict in long-running Arlene Arkinson inquest today

A coroner is set to deliver his findings later in a long-running inquest into the death of Arlene Arkinson, 15, from Castlederg, County Tyrone.
The teenager disappeared after attending a disco in Bundoran in August, 1994.
Arlene went missing after attending a disco in Bundoran.
She was reportedly last seen in a car driven by prime suspect Robert Howard, a convicted child killer and rapist, who died in prison in 2015 aged 71.
Howard was charged with murdering the teenager, but acquitted in 2005.
Judge Brian Sherrard will deliver his findings at Omagh Courthouse today, Wednesday.
Despite extensive searches, Arlene's remains have never been found.
Arlene's family have repeatedly said that they will never give up hope of recovering her body.
