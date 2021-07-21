Bishop McGuckian's clergy appointments will see a number of parish priests on the move in Donegal

Bishop McGuckian has announced a number of changes to parishes across the Diocese
Most Rev Alan McGuckian, SJ, Bishop of Raphoe, has announced the following clergy appointments in the diocese to take effect from August 28 and 29.
- Very Rev Eddie Gallagher, PP, Kilcar to be Assistant Priest, Parish of Templecrone with residence in Leitirmacaward.
- Very Rev William Peoples, PP, Donegal Town (Tawnawilly) to be PP, Kilcar
- Very Rev Niall Coll, PP, Ballintra (Drumholm) to be PP, Donegal Town (Tawnawilly)
- Rev Adrian Gavigan, CC, Lettemacaward & Doochary to be PP, Ballintra (Drumholm)
- Rev Jonathan Flood, Chaplain, St Eunan's College & CC, Glenswilly granted leave of absence for one year.
- Rev Liam Boyle to be priest in residence Glenswilly, while remaining as Chaplain Letterkenny Institute of Technology
