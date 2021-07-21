Search our Archive

Bishop McGuckian's clergy appointments will see a number of parish priests on the move in Donegal

Changes will take place in several parishes across the Diocese of Raphoe

The Bishop of Raphoe has called on election candidates to address social justice issues

Bishop McGuckian has announced a number of changes to parishes across the Diocese

Most Rev Alan McGuckian, SJ, Bishop of Raphoe, has announced the following clergy appointments in the diocese to take effect from August 28 and 29. 

- Very Rev Eddie Gallagher, PP, Kilcar to be Assistant Priest, Parish of Templecrone with residence in Leitirmacaward. 

- Very Rev William Peoples, PP, Donegal Town (Tawnawilly) to be PP, Kilcar 

- Very Rev Niall Coll, PP, Ballintra (Drumholm) to be PP, Donegal Town (Tawnawilly) 

- Rev Adrian Gavigan, CC, Lettemacaward & Doochary to be PP, Ballintra (Drumholm) 

- Rev Jonathan Flood, Chaplain, St Eunan's College & CC, Glenswilly granted leave of absence for one year. 

- Rev Liam Boyle to be priest in residence Glenswilly, while remaining as Chaplain Letterkenny Institute of Technology

