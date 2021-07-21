Two men arrested in connection with a series of shootings in Derry

Two men have been arrested in connection with paramilitary-style shootings in the Creggan area of Derry earlier this year.

Four men were shot in the legs during shootings on January 6, January 8 and February 6.

The PSNI say the two men arrested on Wednesday are aged 23 and 28 and are being questioned in connection with the activities of the new IRA.

Detective Superintendent Richard Campbell, head of the terrorism investigation unit, said: “Those responsible for these reckless acts show a blatant disregard for the lives of their victims and for the local community that they claim to protect.

“These victims have suffered horrific injuries that will leave physical and mental scars and trauma that may never heal. These vicious attacks are clear human rights abuses.

“Anyone who believes it is acceptable to bring guns onto the street and use them in a built-up area shows the contempt they have for people in the community.

“The bullets could have strayed at any moment and hit someone passing by.

“No community deserves to live with the threat of this violence nor do they want to be associated with the harm this causes victims and their families.

“Anyone with any information that can assist with our investigations is asked to contact police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”