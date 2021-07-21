Inquest finds convicted child killer responsible for Arlene Arkinson's death

Convicted child killer Robert Howard was responsible for the death of County Tyrone schoolgirl Arlene Arkinson, a coroner has found on the balance of probability, according to RTÉ.
The 15-year-old teenager disappeared after attending a disco in Bundoran in August, 1994.
Robert Howard was, on balance of probability, responsible for teenager’s death in 1994, says coronerhttps://t.co/iJ2RQKe4yP— The Irish Times (@IrishTimes) July 21, 2021
She was reportedly last seen in a car driven by prime suspect Robert Howard, a convicted child killer and rapist, who died in prison in 2015 aged 71.
Howard was charged with murdering the teenager, but acquitted in 2005.
Arlene's family have repeatedly said that they will never give up hope of recovering her body.
More to follow
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.