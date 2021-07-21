Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, July 21, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Anthony Henry Glackion, London and Dungloe

- Nora McGee-McCafferty, Donegal Town and Ballintra

- William (Willie) Boyce, Letterkenny

- Noel Cunningham Snr., Ballyshannon

- Lila Molloy, née Maguire; Kilclooney, Portnoo, and formerly of Donegal Town

- Manus Boyle, formerly of Illion, Arranmore Island and Kent

- PJ Sweeney, 48 McNeely Villas, Old Town, Letterkenny

- Grace Franklin, née McNamee, Wexford, Enniscorthy, Wexford, Cloghan and Glenfin

- Michael White, Halesowen, West Midlands, England and formerly of Dunmuckrim, Ballyshannon

Anthony Henry Glackin, Dungloe

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Glackin (London and formerly of Saltpans, Dungloe) died on July 8, 2021 surrounded by his loving family at Royal Free Hospital, London. Sadly missed by his loving wife Freda, daughters Tracey and Roseanne, sons Anthony and Damien, daughters-in-law Georgina & Kate, sons-in-law Brendan and Mirek, grandchildren Frankie, Rosa, Finn, Henry, Anna, Sophia, Emilia, Albie and Teddy, brothers Paddy and Neilly, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and many friends in London and Ireland.

Anthony’s Funeral Mass will be in St Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church, St John's Villas, London N19 3EE on Thursday, July 29, at 12noon followed by burial in Islington and St Pancras Cemetery, East Finchley.

The mass will be live streamed, details and link are to be confirmed and this notice will be updated. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers at this time.

Nora McGee-McCafferty, Donegal Town and Ballintra

The death has occurred of Nora McGee-McCafferty, nee Ward, Claredin Drive, Donegal Town and formerly of Carnhugh, Ballintra. At Donegal Community Hospital in her 97th year.

Reposing at her residence at Claredin Drive from 5pm today until removal on Friday at 10.15am, going to St Bridget’s Church, Ballintra for funeral mass at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

House private to family only please, with a maximum of 50 people permitted to attend funeral mass. Anyone wishing to offer their condolences to the family can do so along the route to the church or at the church car park, bearing in mind social distancing.

Nora’s funeral mass can also be viewed on churchservices.tv/ballintra

All enquiries to Jackie Carron Funeral director on 087 973 4000

William (Willie) Boyce, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Boyce, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny

July 21st, 2021, peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Noreen, sons Eamon and Kevin, daughters Trish and Helen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Barney and Patsy, sister Ann, extended family and friends.

In accordance with H.S.E. and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are private to family with a maximum of 50 people. Remains will repose at his home. Requiem Mass on Friday, July 23, at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary on Wednesday and Thursday at 9pm.

Funeral Mass and Rosary can be viewed on Church Services TV St Mary's Church, Ramelton on the following link:

https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Pulmonary Rehab, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member.

Noel Cunningham Snr., Ballyshannon and formerly of Tullamore, Co Offaly

The death has occurred of Noel Cunningham Snr., 35 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon and formerly from 4 Kilbride Street, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

Suddenly at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Ann and Son Shane, and a loving father to Joan, Kathy, Noel and Maureen.

Sadly, missed by his Brothers and Sisters, Grandchildren , Great Grandchildren, Sons In-law, Nieces, Nephews and all extended family, neighbours and friend.

Reposing at his late residence. House Private to family, friends and neighbours.

Removal on Thursday morning, with the Funeral cortege leaving his residence at approximately 10.30am for funeral mass at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for 11am., with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.

The Funeral can be live streamed on churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

In accordance with the H.S.E and the government guidelines, the wake and funeral will be private to family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

All enquiries to John McGee & Sons funeral home on 087 2218483.

Lila Molloy, née Maguire; Kilclooney, Portnoo, and formerly of Donegal Town

The death has taken place of Lila Molloy, née Maguire; Kilclooney, Portnoo, and formerly of Donegal Town.

Her remains will repose at her home from 7pm this evening, Tuesday.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.30am going to St Conal’s Church, Kilclooney for 11am Funeral Mass with interment afterwards in the Old Abbey Cemetery, Donegal Town at approximately 1.15pm.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Manus Boyle, formerly of Illion, Arranmore Island and Kent

The death has occurred in Folkestone, Kent of Manus Boyle, formerly of Illion, Arranmore Island.

His remains will be transferred to Arranmore on the 5.30pm ferry on Wednesday, July 21, and his remains will repose at St. Crones Church, Arranmore overnight.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 22 at 11am in St. Crones Church, Arranmore with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the RNLI, c/o any family member or Shaun Mc Glynn, Funeral Director.

In accordance with H.S.E and government guidelines, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted.

PJ Sweeney, 48 McNeely Villas, Old Town, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of PJ Sweeney, 48 McNeely Villas, Old Town, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Thursday in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Due to HSE & Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice C/O Any family member or Con McDaid and Sons Funeral Director.

Grace Franklin, née McNamee, Wexford, Enniscorthy, Wexford, Cloghan and Glenfin

The death has occurred of Grace Franklin, née McNamee, Tomsallagh, Ferns, Wexford, Enniscorthy, Wexford and Cloghan.

Beloved wife of Jimmy and loving mother of Karen and Laura. Sadly missed by her loving husband and daughters, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

A private family Funeral Mass will be held for Grace on Thursday. House private.



Michael White, Halesowen, West Midlands, England and formerly of Dunmuckrim, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Michael White, Halesowen, West Midlands, England and formerly of Dunmuckrim, Ballyshannon.

Beloved husband of Eileen, and loving father to Aidan and John-Paul. Predeceased by his brothers Patrick and Josie, and sisters Mary and Eileen.

Michael will be sadly missed by his wife and sons, daughter-in-law Eileen, John-Paul’s partner Carla, grandson Thomas, sister Kathleen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Gilmartins Funeral Home, Kinlough on Saturday, July 24 at 8.30am with removal at 9.30am. The funeral cortege will travel via the Moy Road and Dunmuckrim, Ballyshannon proceeding to at St Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon, for Mass of the Resurrection at 10 o’clock with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if so desired to the Irish Cancer Society via their website, click here: https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate

Those wishing to offer their condolences can do so through Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on (087) 2485819.



If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.