Councillor concerned about poor broadband provision in Donegal village

A county councillor has highlighted what he calls "serious broadband issues" in the Castlefin area.

Sinn Féin's Gary Doherty was speaking on Wednesday evening concerning outages which had been affecting the village and the surrounding area since the weekend.

"Serious broadband issues are affecting the Castlefin area again. This is causing havoc for people working from home and trying to keep kids entertained during these hot days and it is extremely frustrating.

"I've been in contact with Eir, Vodafone and Sky and have asked them to investigate as soon as possible. I'm also asking as many people as possible who are affected to call their provider so they can see just how big this problem is.

"Sky have asked their customers to call 0818 719819 so they can test the lines on their end. They need your Sky account number, and account password.

"Eir have requested their customers call 1890 260260. Vodafone customers can call 1800 800 020."

He added:"This is not the first time we have had this problem in Castlefin, with similar issues also occurring in April. The people in the village are paying for a service and the least we ask is that service is delivered."