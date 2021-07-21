Search our Archive

21/07/2021

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Councillor concerned about poor broadband provision in Donegal village

"This is causing havoc for people working from home" - Cllr Gary Doherty

Councillor concerned about poor broadband provision in Donegal village

Cllr Gary Doherty

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A county councillor has highlighted what he calls "serious broadband issues" in the Castlefin area.

Sinn Féin's Gary Doherty was speaking on Wednesday evening concerning outages which had been affecting the village and the surrounding area since the weekend.

"Serious broadband issues are affecting the Castlefin area again. This is causing havoc for people working from home and trying to keep kids entertained during these hot days and it is extremely frustrating.

"I've been in contact with Eir, Vodafone and Sky and have asked them to investigate as soon as possible. I'm also asking as many people as possible who are affected to call their provider so they can see just how big this problem is.

"Sky have asked their customers to call 0818 719819 so they can test the lines on their end. They need your Sky account number, and account password.

"Eir have requested their customers call 1890 260260. Vodafone customers can call 1800 800 020."

He added:"This is not the first time we have had this problem in Castlefin, with similar issues also occurring in April. The people in the village are paying for a service and the least we ask is that service is delivered."

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie