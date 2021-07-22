Community saddened at the transfer of much-loved priest out of South-West Donegal

People from all walks of life all over south-west Donegal were shocked and saddened yesterday by the sudden news of the imminent departure of a much-loved cleric.

Bishop of Raphoe, Most Rev Alan McGuckian SJ announced a series of clergy appointments, one of them a move for the Very Rev Fr Eddie Gallagher PP, Kilcar to the position of Assistant Priest, Parish of Templecrone with residence in Leitirmacaward.

Fr Gallagher is a native of Glenfin and was ordained in 1977.

In a Facebook message to their followers, Comhairle Paróiste Chill Chartha - KIlcar Parish Council said his departure would be a big loss to the south-west area in general.

"Fr Eddie will be a great loss to the people of this parish and adjoining parish where he has spent a significant part of this working days.

"Many thanks to him for his time here in this end of the county. We must not be that bad when he stayed so long.

"Fr Eddie is known from his roles in our parish's secondary school in Carrick and his time in the parish of Glencolmcille before spending the last 13-14 years here in our parish of Kilcar.

"He has been there for the people from the beginning of life's journey to the end of life with a few celebrations in between."

The message also outlined how Fr Eddie had worked on the Sheltered Housing project in Carrick providing shelter for thoses who needed or wanted to avail of the setting.

"He is known for his yearly publications to raise monies to send youth members to experience the miracles of Lourdes. A place very close to his heart!

"He served on numerous committees to better the area including our own committee here of the Kilcar Parish Council. His knowledge and connections were of great benefit through the years."

The message added that it had been a pleasure to serve with him on the council and wished him well in his new role

"May God bless you in your new role and keep you in good health," it ended.

Fr Gallagher will take up his new position on August 28-29.