Local Road  L2563 between Maas and Ardara will be closed today and tomorrow

local Road L2563 between MAAS and ARDARA
Donegal County Council wishes to advise that due to the essential road works, the local Road L2563 between MAAS and ARDARA will be blocked for a time from 7am to 5pm today, Thursday July 22and again on Friday July 23 from 7am through to 5pm
