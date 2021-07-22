Weather forecast for Ireland from Met Éireann for the coming days and the weekend

The weather forecast for the coming days and into the weekend from Met Éireann is for the weather to be warm at first with some showers, temperatures will gradually fall back closer to average over the coming days.

Temperatures will remain close to or above 30 degrees on Thursday and Friday before falling to the low to mid 20s over the weekend.

The full weather forecast for the coming days from Met Éireann for Ireland is as follows.

Thursday will be hot, dry and mostly sunny, although the sunshine will be hazy due to high-level cloud. Highest temperatures of 26 to 29 degrees generally, reaching 30 degrees locally. Temperatures will be slightly lower along southern and eastern coasts with moderate onshore breezes.

Thursday night will be another warm and muggy night feeling uncomfortable for some as temperatures remain above 17 or 18 degrees for much of the night. Dry with a good deal of high cloud and some clear spells. Misty in parts with light easterly or variable breezes.

Hot today and dry with hazy sunshine. ☀️

Highs of 26 to 30 degrees️, with slightly lower temperatures along southern and eastern coasts due to onshore breezes.



Take care in the sun, #sunsmart #BeSummerReady #heatwave pic.twitter.com/rHIaTIdy01 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 22, 2021

Friday will be very warm or hot with good sunny spells. Scattered heavy showers or thunderstorms will develop in south Leinster and drift through the midlands into south Connacht and north Munster through the afternoon. Largely dry and sunny elsewhere with showers less likely to occur. Highest temperatures of 26 to 29 degrees. Less hot in east Leinster and south Munster with highs of 22 to 25 degrees due to a moderate easterly breeze.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers continuing in Munster overnight, with mainly dry weather elsewhere with prolonged clear spells. Humid and very mild with temperatures not falling below 15 to 17 degrees, along with light northeast winds.

SATURDAY: Cloudy at times across Munster and south Leinster where scattered showers will affect coastal counties. Holding mainly dry elsewhere with isolated showers and sunny spells. Less hot than recent days with highest temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees, highest in the west, slightly cooler along the east coast due to a light to moderate northeast breeze.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Any lingering showers will die out early in the night, becoming dry with clear spells in most areas, but some cloud around also. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees with winds falling light and variable.

SUNDAY: Sunny spells with well scattered showers. Quite warm too with highest temperatures of 22 to 25 degrees in a light or moderate northerly breeze. Largely dry and clear overnight however showers will move onto northwestern coasts towards dawn. A mild night with temperatures generally holding above 14 degrees.