22/07/2021

Coast Guard called to assist kayakers in difficulty off the Donegal coast

Boat and shore crews conducted a search of the area

Killybegs Coast Guard

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

Killybegs Coast Guard had a late evening mission when they responded to a report of kayakers in difficulty.

The crew along with the R118 helicophter was tasked at 22.18 on Wednesday evening to a report that kayakers had got into difficulty in Fintra Bay.

A spokesperson said: "Boat and Shore crews conducted a search of the area along with Rescue 118.

"Contact was made with the kayakers who had safely made it back to shore.

"If you see someone in difficulty in the sea or along the coast line please don't hesitate call 112 or 999 and ask for the Coast Guard."

