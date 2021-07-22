Renewed swimming warning as three drown in separate incidents in Leitrim, Cavan and Fermanagh

A man in his 70s has died at Spencer Harbour in north Leitrim
There are renewed appeals for people to exercise extreme caution when entering the water after two people lost their lives in the last 24 hours in separate incidents in Leitrim, Cavan. and Fermanagh
A woman died in a drowning incident at Lough Gowna near the Cavan-Longford border shortly before 9.30pm on Wednesday. Her body was recovered by Cavan fire services and Civil Defence a short time later.
In a separate incident, a man in his 70s drowned at a popular north Leitrim amenity spot.
Emergency services were called at around 9pm on Wednesday to Spencer Harbour, Drunkeeran after the man, who was out snorkelling, failed to return. His body was recovered from the water a short time later.
Seperately on Wednesday, a man died following a drowning incident near Garrison, Co Fermanagh.
The PSNI said a 55-year-old man tragically died following an incident in Lough Melvin.
