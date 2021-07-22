Search our Archive

22/07/2021

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

⁣⁣⁣”Fairytale kinda stuff…(in every sense)" - new role for Donegal man in London Theatre

The young director has been appointed to the role of Staff Director

⁣⁣⁣”Fairytale kinda stuff…(in every sense)" - new role for Donegal man in London Theatre

Donegal Town man Séimí Campbell has been appointed Staff Director at London's National Theatre

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

Well known to many for his work in youth musical theatre in his home county, Donegal Town man Séimí Campbell is beginning an exciting new job in London.

Mr Campbell took to social media to share the good news.

He said: “Excited and very grateful to begin as Staff Director at The National Theatre - with such an incredible team, and on the first musical back, Hex⁣⁣⁣!

"Fairytale kinda stuff…(in every sense).”

Hex is a twist on Sleeping Beauty, telling the story of how things went wrong for the bad fairy, and her quest to make everything right. Book is by Tanya Ronder with music by Jim Fortune and lyrics by Rufus Norris.

A stellar cast is led by Rosalie Craig, Tamsin Carroll, Kat Ronney and Michael Elcock.

Mr Campbell has come to the attention of musical theatre fans in Donegal with his thought-provoking work with Donegal Youth Musical Theatre. He recently established the Irish Youth Musical Theatre company, having completed an MA in the Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in London.

His West End work includes directing Songs For A New World in the London Palladium last October.

The talented young director is held in the highest regard by all who have had the pleasure to work with him and to view his shows.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie