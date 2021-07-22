Search our Archive

22/07/2021

Met Éireann renews weather warnings for high temperatures

Temperature of 27.9 recorded in Donegal on Wednesday

Met Éireann is warning of conditions that will be hot by day and very warm and humid at night

Met Éireann has renewed weather warnings for high temperatures that will see some parts of the country experience temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius.

The highest temperature in the country on Wednesday was 30.8 degrees Celsius at Mount Dillon in Co Roscommon. The weather station at Finner Camp in south Donegal recorded 27.9 degrees while the highest temperature at Malin Head was just 16.5. 

The country’s first every status orange weather warning for high temperatures which was issued on Tuesday was renewed on Thursday morning.

The high-temperature warning for Cavan, Monaghan, south Leitrim, Roscommon, Longford, Westmeath is in place until Friday morning.

It warns of maximum temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius in places and overnight temperatures dropping no lower than around 20 degrees.

A status yellow warning for high temperatures for the whole country has also been renewed.

The warning, which is in place until Saturday morning, is for high temperatures continuing this week with hot conditions by day and staying very warm and humid at night. Daytime maximum temperatures will generally be 27 to 30 degrees Celsius with overnight values not falling below 15 to 19 degrees.

In the North, an amber heat warning is in place for Antrim, Armagh, Derry, Down, Fermanagh and Tyrone.

The warning from the  UK Met Office is for day and night temperatures leading to public health impacts.




