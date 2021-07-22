Councillor calls for protest at Donegal Co Council HQ  next Monday

A call to grind Lifford and Donegal County Council's headquarters to a halt next Monday has been made this morning by independent county councillor Frank McBrearty Jnr.

In a hard-hitting message on his Facebook page he has repeated his claims that only a court action could force the Government to give mica home owners full restoration for their affected homes by agreeing to a demolition of properties damaged by the defective building blocks.

He also slammed several members of the council for attempting to block him at their meeting last Monday and asked why they were trying to stop him bringing out important information about the mica scandal which, he said, was in the public interest.

Cllr McBrearty Jnr said he was posting his message to clarify a number of issues with the public.

He revealed that only two independent councillors, Michael McBride and Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig, had supported him and his challenges to the various mica issues he had raised to date.

He claimed four councillors had what made he called "very serious allegations" against him and the other two councillors during last Monday's meeting.

He said he felt this was being done to stop him and the other councillors raising important issues about mica and asking for the answers they should be getting from the council executive who, he claimed, "had tried to stop us bringing out this information which is in the public interest".

He said he felt the cathaoirleach, Cllr Jack Murray, should have taken action against the councillors.

"One councillor claimed we were deliberately trying to take down the council, nothing could be further from the truth."

He said one of these councillors rarely spoke at meetings anyway and when he did it was to attack him [Cllr McBrearty Jnr] without actually naming him.

He accused another councillor of deliberately blocking him from becoming a member of the council's Strategic Policy Committee for housing as he knew he would be the one who would ask serious questions.

"I've asked numerous questions through e-mails but I am not getting answers from the council executive. I've a paper trail longer than the road to Lifford."

He added he felt the reason why over 30 councillors voted to adjourn last Monday's meeting was a deliberate attempt to stop him from asking the important questions that the public deserved to have answered.

"The public are being denied access to public documents concerning the procurement, tendering process and accountability as to why the council bought five properties In Buncrana and I think the members who are trying to stop me from asking these questions should now answer the public as to why they are doing this?"

He added he wanted to reassure the public he had broken no rules not made any accusations against anyone.

"All I have been doing over the last 12 years on the council is asking questions that many others don't ask and I will continue to ask these questions," he said.

Looking forward to the resumption of next Monday's council meeting, Cllr McBrearty Jnr said he felt it must deal with the controversial purchase of the houses in Buncrana, the legal advice councillors were being given about it and the fact the council was still buying products from so called mica affected quarries.

"The legal advice on this has to be made public and debated in public," he said.

In relation to ongoing talks involving the Working Group in relation to obtaining a redress scheme for affected mica home owners, Cllr McBrearty said while he applauded their efforts, he would not support negotiating with a Government that had failed the victims of mica.

"In my opinion the Working Group set up by the Government will not deliver 100% of everything, I hope I'm wrong but from my experience dealing with the State over the past 25 years I doubt it.

"In my opinion the only way to achieve 100% justice is in the courts and it's only then will the Government start properly listening to us, the victims in this scandal. We must stand together in a legal action taken by us, the people, against the Irish Government, to hold them to account for the position we find ourselves in today through no fault of our own."

Cllr McBrearty Jnr called on as many people as possible to protest outside Donegal County Council's headquarters in Lifford next Monday, July 26 and make this into a civil rights issue.

"This is now a civil rights issue in my opinion. If necessary they should block the whole town of Lifford until Donegal County Council and the Government listen to our rights.

"No engineer, no Government nor Donegal County Council should not be forcing us down the remedial route. Option one should be the only option open to us - demolition and our homes, properties, commercial properties, holiday homes should be rebuilt - this Government must stand up now," he said.