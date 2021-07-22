Locals angered following incident where flowers and plants were uprooted in the Diamond, Donegal Town

CCTV
Locals in Donegal Town are angered that vandals destroyed flowers and plants in the Diamond overnight.
An early-morning clean-up operation took place at the Diamond.
The community of Donegal Town take great pride in their Diamond where locals and tourists sit and enjoy their surroundings all year around.
CCTV is available of the incident.
