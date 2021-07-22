Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines available in 28 Donegal pharmacies

The Pfizer- BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine* is now available in 28 pharmacies in Donegal, the Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) has revealed.

The IPU is now calling for this to be extended, so that all pharmacies registered to administer COVID 19 vaccines have access to the Pfizer vaccine.

Pharmacies started vaccinating in mid-June and to date have administered over 123,000 vaccines nationwide.

This has predominantly been the Janssen vaccine, available to people aged 18 to 34 and to people 50 years and older in over 950 pharmacies nationwide.

A smaller number of pharmacies, chosen because of their distance to the nearest vaccine centre, are also offering the Pfizer vaccine to patients aged 18 and over, in line with the HSE Vaccination Centres.

Darragh O’Loughlin, secretary general of the IPU said pharmacists are trained, experienced vaccinators and, after long campaigning to be able to vaccinate their local communities and are delighted to finally have the opportunity to support the vaccination campaign.

"Now the people of Donegal can receive a vaccine in the convenience and comfort of their local pharmacy. People can book an appointment directly with their local pharmacy and, when called, attend at a set time and be on their way home all within 30 minutes," he said.

List of participating pharmacies in Donegal

Begleys Pharmacy, Donegal

Bonners Pharmacy, Ballybofey

Brennans Buncrana, Buncrana

Cara Bundoran, Bundoran

Cara Donegal, Donegal

Cara Killybegs, Killybegs

Carn Pharmacy, Carndonagh

Chemist Connect, Bridgend

Dorrians Pharmacy, Ballyshannon

Eske Pharmacy, Donegal

Haven Pharmacy, Killybegs

Healthwise, Dungloe

Healthwise, Moville

Healthwise, Bunbeg

Healthwise, Newtowncunningham

Healthwise, Buncrana

Healthwise, Ballybofey

Inish Pharmacy, Carndonagh

Inish Pharmacy, Buncrana

Life Pharmacy, Ardara

Life Pharmacy, Donegal

McNeills Pharmacy, Carndonagh

Mullan's Pharmacy, Carndonagh,

Murrays Pharmacy, Ramelton

O'Donnells Pharmacy, Derrybeg

O'Donnells Pharmacy, Dungloe

*Comirnaty (Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine)