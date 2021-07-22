Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines available in 28 Donegal pharmacies

Pfizer- The BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is now available in 28 pharmacies in Donegal
The Pfizer- BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine* is now available in 28 pharmacies in Donegal, the Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) has revealed.
The IPU is now calling for this to be extended, so that all pharmacies registered to administer COVID 19 vaccines have access to the Pfizer vaccine.
Pharmacies started vaccinating in mid-June and to date have administered over 123,000 vaccines nationwide.
This has predominantly been the Janssen vaccine, available to people aged 18 to 34 and to people 50 years and older in over 950 pharmacies nationwide.
A smaller number of pharmacies, chosen because of their distance to the nearest vaccine centre, are also offering the Pfizer vaccine to patients aged 18 and over, in line with the HSE Vaccination Centres.
Darragh O’Loughlin, secretary general of the IPU said pharmacists are trained, experienced vaccinators and, after long campaigning to be able to vaccinate their local communities and are delighted to finally have the opportunity to support the vaccination campaign.
"Now the people of Donegal can receive a vaccine in the convenience and comfort of their local pharmacy. People can book an appointment directly with their local pharmacy and, when called, attend at a set time and be on their way home all within 30 minutes," he said.
“
List of participating pharmacies in Donegal
Begleys Pharmacy, Donegal
Bonners Pharmacy, Ballybofey
Brennans Buncrana, Buncrana
Cara Bundoran, Bundoran
Cara Donegal, Donegal
Cara Killybegs, Killybegs
Carn Pharmacy, Carndonagh
Chemist Connect, Bridgend
Dorrians Pharmacy, Ballyshannon
Eske Pharmacy, Donegal
Haven Pharmacy, Killybegs
Healthwise, Dungloe
Healthwise, Moville
Healthwise, Bunbeg
Healthwise, Moville
Healthwise, Dungloe
Healthwise, Newtowncunningham
Healthwise, Buncrana
Healthwise, Ballybofey
Inish Pharmacy, Carndonagh
Inish Pharmacy, Buncrana
Life Pharmacy, Ardara
Life Pharmacy, Donegal
McNeills Pharmacy, Carndonagh
Mullan's Pharmacy, Carndonagh,
Murrays Pharmacy, Ramelton
O'Donnells Pharmacy, Derrybeg
O'Donnells Pharmacy, Dungloe
*Comirnaty (Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine)
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.