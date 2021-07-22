Additional accommodation sanctioned for Donegal school

Dromore National School in Killygordon has received a major boost this evening with the news that it has been approved to proceed to tender for additional school accommodation.

Local councillor, Patrick McGowan has welcomed the news saying the development of the facilities at this school over the years has been remarkable.

"The parents, staff and principal, Mary McGranaghan, have developed it into a wonderful facility for the locality and the standard of education here is second to none," he said.

Minister Charlie McConalogue who relayed the news said he also welcomes the development.

"This is fantastic news for the Killygordon community, for the staff, students and parents of the school and will add to the capacity of the school.

!I thank Minister Norma Foley for confirming the news, Cllr McGowan for his work on the school and my colleagues Senator Blaney and Deputy McHugh for their support," he said



