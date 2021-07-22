Search our Archive

22/07/2021

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Additional accommodation sanctioned for Donegal school

Dromore NS work approved to proceed to tender

Additional accommodation sanctioned for Donegal school

Good news for Dromore National School

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

Dromore National School in Killygordon has received a major boost this evening with the news that it has been approved to proceed to tender for additional school accommodation.

Local councillor, Patrick McGowan has welcomed the news saying the development of the facilities at this school over the years has been remarkable.

"The parents, staff and principal, Mary McGranaghan, have developed it into a wonderful facility for the locality and the standard of education here is second to none," he said.

Minister Charlie McConalogue who relayed the news said he also welcomes the development.

"This is fantastic news for the Killygordon community, for the staff, students and parents of the school and will add to the capacity of the school.

!I thank Minister Norma Foley for confirming the news, Cllr McGowan for his work on the school and my colleagues Senator Blaney and Deputy McHugh for their support," he said

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie